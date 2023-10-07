SPOILER: Ex-WWE Superstar Set for Comeback During Tonight's Fastlane Event

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Fans were initially expecting Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to team up with either Cruz Del Toro or Joaquin Wilde in a six-man tag team bout against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. However, a curveball was thrown when both Cruz and Joaquin were sidelined due to injuries sustained during a match between Lashley and Mysterio on SmackDown.
Following this development, Mysterio hinted at a backstage interview that a mystery replacement was on the horizon, although he kept the identity under wraps.
According to PWInsider Carlito, a former WWE star, is set to make his comeback tonight as the unannounced partner. The injuries affecting Cruz and Joaquin are scripted elements, and both wrestlers are actually in good health.
Carlito had originally been due to return to WWE in July.
⚡ Final Card for Tonight's WWE Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event
WWE Fastlane 2023 Takes Place Tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Airing on Peacock
