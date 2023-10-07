Final Card for Tonight's WWE Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023 Takes Place Tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Airing on Peacock

Headlining bouts feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins squaring off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match, a tag team clash between John Cena & LA Knight and Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso, as well as a triple threat for the WWE Women’s Championship featuring IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tag Team Match

John Cena & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso

WWE Women’s Championship Match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & a mystery partner vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso