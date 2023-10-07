Final Card for Tonight's WWE Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event

WWE Fastlane 2023 Takes Place Tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Airing on Peacock
Headlining bouts feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins squaring off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match, a tag team clash between John Cena & LA Knight and Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso, as well as a triple threat for the WWE Women’s Championship featuring IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Tag Team Match
John Cena & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso
WWE Women’s Championship Match
IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & a mystery partner vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com