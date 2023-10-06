WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Injury Update on Mercedes Mone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

Latest Injury Update on Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been sidelined since last May due to a foot injury sustained at NJPW Resurgence. Apart from being spotted in the audience at AEW All In, she has remained largely silent about her injury status. Recent observations by Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveal that Mone is no longer wearing her walking boot, signaling potential improvement. Yet, she has not offered any specifics about her recovery timeline.

Yesterday, Mone hinted at a possible appearance at AEW Full Gear, stating she would attend "if I’m free."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2023 02:02PM


Tags: #njpw #mercedes mone

