Latest Injury Update on Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been sidelined since last May due to a foot injury sustained at NJPW Resurgence. Apart from being spotted in the audience at AEW All In, she has remained largely silent about her injury status. Recent observations by Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveal that Mone is no longer wearing her walking boot, signaling potential improvement. Yet, she has not offered any specifics about her recovery timeline.
Yesterday, Mone hinted at a possible appearance at AEW Full Gear, stating she would attend "if I’m free."
