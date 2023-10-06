Dragon Lee Skips NXT, Heads Straight to WWE Main Roster

Dragon Lee's signing with WWE was a significant move, given the company's high aspirations for him. He signed his contract in December, and it was widely anticipated that he'd quickly ascend to the main roster, with hopes that he could become the next iconic Mexican wrestler in the vein of Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

Although visa issues initially delayed Lee's start at the WWE Performance Center, he competed in his first WWE match at a house show in March and later debuted on television.

Dave Meltzer noted in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that "Dragon Lee did so well with Dominik that it looks like he’s now on the main roster. The nature of the deal he signed did indicate he’d be on the main roster after one year in NXT to begin with, but the match with Dominik may have sped up his timetable."