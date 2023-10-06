WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Executive Is Leaving The Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

WWE is set to experience a significant exit in the coming month.

The ongoing repercussions of WWE's recent unification with UFC, subsequent to Endeavor's takeover, persist.

Suzette Ramirez-Carr, who serves as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources, has announced her departure from the company, effective November 3.

The news broke on Friday, courtesy of WrestleVotes, following an email announcement from WWE President Nick Khan to all company staff. Ramirez-Carr had been in a role that had her reporting directly to McMahon.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2023 09:43AM


Tags: #wwe #suzette ramirezcarr

