Top WWE Executive Is Leaving The Company

WWE is set to experience a significant exit in the coming month.
The ongoing repercussions of WWE's recent unification with UFC, subsequent to Endeavor's takeover, persist.
Suzette Ramirez-Carr, who serves as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources, has announced her departure from the company, effective November 3.
The news broke on Friday, courtesy of WrestleVotes, following an email announcement from WWE President Nick Khan to all company staff. Ramirez-Carr had been in a role that had her reporting directly to McMahon.
Suzette Ramirez-Carr, who was an Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting directly to Vince McMahon has informed WWE she is stepping down from her role.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 6, 2023
⚡ CM Punk Reportedly in Talks with WWE for a Possible Return after AEW Departure
The latest reports indicate that CM Punk may be making his way back to WWE. After his recent exit from AEW, speculation has skyrocketed abou [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2023 09:43AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com