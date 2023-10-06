Top WWE Executive Is Leaving The Company

WWE is set to experience a significant exit in the coming month.

The ongoing repercussions of WWE's recent unification with UFC, subsequent to Endeavor's takeover, persist.

Suzette Ramirez-Carr, who serves as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources, has announced her departure from the company, effective November 3.

The news broke on Friday, courtesy of WrestleVotes, following an email announcement from WWE President Nick Khan to all company staff. Ramirez-Carr had been in a role that had her reporting directly to McMahon.