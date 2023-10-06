CM Punk Reportedly in Talks with WWE for a Possible Return after AEW Departure

The latest reports indicate that CM Punk may be making his way back to WWE. After his recent exit from AEW, speculation has skyrocketed about the Straight Edge Superstar's next career move.

Last December, Punk had shown interest in a WWE comeback, specifically targeting participation in the Royal Rumble and possibly WrestleMania 39. WWE legend Shawn Michaels had also expressed willingness to have CM Punk in NXT if the latter was interested.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has added fuel to the fire, confirming that CM Punk and WWE are currently in discussions. Meltzer stated, "There have been rumors that it’s happening, but those in WWE have only said that no deal is completed and those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return and the two sides are in talks. One would expect if such a deal is made that Survivor Series weekend in Chicago would be the time to do the surprise return."