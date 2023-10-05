John Cena Applauds Cody Rhodes Since WWE Comeback

Cody Rhodes made a stunning comeback to WWE in Dallas, Texas, at the monumental WrestleMania 38 event, where he accepted a match against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. His return was met with resounding approval both within WWE and among fans worldwide. Adding to the ongoing accolades, WWE legend John Cena recently offered his thoughts on Rhodes' elevated performance level.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Cena expressed how impressed he is with Rhodes' new strides in the ring.

"I’m extremely proud of Cody, especially because he was daring enough to take a chance on himself. He knew the journey would be challenging, but he also knew it would foster growth. Now that he's back, he's delivering performances that are even more outstanding than before. He's carving his own way, he’s incredibly genuine. The Cody Rhodes you witness now is the same young man who I watched speak during the induction of his father into the Hall of Fame."

Cena expanded on how Rhodes' experience in AEW has enriched his professional knowledge, benefiting him now that he's back in WWE.

"In his career journey, he’s acquired a wealth of knowledge about the business, from understanding how events are organized to gaining deeper insights into the roles of grips, camera crews, and even catering. While he was familiar with these elements before, taking on greater responsibilities gave him a more comprehensive perspective on what happens backstage. I'm incredibly proud of him and delighted that he's returned to where he belongs—in WWE."