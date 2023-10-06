WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Insight Into WWE's Latest Recruitment Goals Following Acquisition of Former AEW Stars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

In recent weeks, there has been significant movement between WWE and AEW rosters, as several talents have switched affiliations.

After AEW announced the high-profile signing of Adam Copeland (Edge) during their October 1 WrestleDream pay-per-view event, WWE had already secured the talents of Brian Pillman Jr and Jade Cargill. WWE particularly emphasized the importance of Cargill's addition to their roster.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is presently keen on bringing in younger talent. This suggests that WWE might target younger AEW stars should they express interest in making a move.

In the words of Meltzer, he believes that history is in the process of repeating itself.

“One person in WWE noted that they believe the wrestling war will turn into WCW or TNA or Bellator as the competition in the sense there will be signings of older talent from WWE with names while WWE will take AEW’s younger talent (Cargill being the first example) and this is history repeating itself.

“The claim is that a pipeline has developed and some of the younger AEW stars are already talking about leaving when their deals are up.

“Even in AEW there are people saying the same thing, that it’s known that people are looking to leave and the hope is that the number is few because the perception of AEW as the AAA league in wrestling (a baseball reference for the top feeder league, not a wrestling reference) would not be good for AEW.

“There will likely be movement in both directions as there has been, but WWE is interested in the key younger talent”

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt #aew

