The Undertaker Reportedly Set to Visit WWE NXT Next Week

According to sources at PWInsider, The Undertaker is said to be making his way to the WWE Performance Center next week. Intriguingly, his visit coincides with Tuesday's NXT TV broadcast, which is in direct competition with AEW Dynamite.

It remains uncertain whether The Undertaker will grace the screen during the NXT broadcast, but he is slated to be present at the venue.

Though The Undertaker has been known to make infrequent visits to the WWE Performance Center to provide mentorship, the timing of this particular visit raises the possibility that WWE could have grander intentions for him.

The forthcoming NXT episode is already packed with a high-profile roster featuring the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, Asuka and more!