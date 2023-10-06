WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Undertaker Reportedly Set to Visit WWE NXT Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

The Undertaker Reportedly Set to Visit WWE NXT Next Week

According to sources at PWInsider, The Undertaker is said to be making his way to the WWE Performance Center next week. Intriguingly, his visit coincides with Tuesday's NXT TV broadcast, which is in direct competition with AEW Dynamite.

It remains uncertain whether The Undertaker will grace the screen during the NXT broadcast, but he is slated to be present at the venue.

Though The Undertaker has been known to make infrequent visits to the WWE Performance Center to provide mentorship, the timing of this particular visit raises the possibility that WWE could have grander intentions for him.

The forthcoming NXT episode is already packed with a high-profile roster featuring the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, Asuka and more! 

CM Punk Reportedly in Talks with WWE for a Possible Return after AEW Departure

The latest reports indicate that CM Punk may be making his way back to WWE. After his recent exit from AEW, speculation has skyrocketed abou [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2023 09:43AM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #undertaker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84375/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π