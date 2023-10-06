WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More WWE RAW Talent Slated for Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

As we previously noted, multiple RAW talents are slated for tonight's SmackDown taping, including some who haven't been officially announced. WWE has confirmed appearances by Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, as well as Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest.

In addition, Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine are also expected to be at the event, possibly for dark matches. According to PWInsider, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh have been seen in the vicinity of the venue in St. Louis ahead of tonight's event.

It should be noted that WWE has been utilizing RAW stars for dark matches during Smackdown tapings, so it's probable that some of the non-advertised talents will be performing in these untelevised bouts.

