More WWE RAW Talent Slated for Tonight's SmackDown

As we previously noted, multiple RAW talents are slated for tonight's SmackDown taping, including some who haven't been officially announced. WWE has confirmed appearances by Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, as well as Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest.

In addition, Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine are also expected to be at the event, possibly for dark matches. According to PWInsider, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh have been seen in the vicinity of the venue in St. Louis ahead of tonight's event.

It should be noted that WWE has been utilizing RAW stars for dark matches during Smackdown tapings, so it's probable that some of the non-advertised talents will be performing in these untelevised bouts.