Recently Released WWE Superstar Rumored for Possible Showdown with Jake Paul

Following his release from WWE during its September wave of talent layoffs, Matt Riddle has reportedly garnered interest from multiple combat sports organizations. The former UFC standout might already have a big-name opponent lined up, according to credible sources.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealed that there have been initial discussions about a potential face-off between Matt Riddle and Jake Paul. These conversations are set to continue this week. Meltzer stated:

"Still, there were at least talks that were expected to take place this week regarding Jake Paul vs. Riddle. At best the talk right now should be categorized as very preliminary.

"Ultimately it’s a call that will be made on Paul’s side. If it’s boxing rules, it’s likely an easy safe fight for Paul and Riddle would be doing it for a payday.

"If it’s MMA rules, it’s intriguing because Paul would be younger and has been fighting while Riddle hasn’t, and the size isn’t an issue like it was with Paul boxing guys like Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley.

"But Riddle has kept up his Jiu Jitsu training throughout his WWE career. There are wrestling companies who have shown interest but no deal is believed to be close to happening nor could any until 12/20 ."

The format of the potential match—whether it will be an MMA bout or adhere to boxing rules—remains uncertain at this point.