WWE Star Randy Orton Spends $1,000 on Gamer for Elden Ring Character Advancement

In a recent broadcast by Insiderz TV, which was initially picked up by Kotaku, recently let-go WWE wrestlers Mace and Mansoor disclosed that Randy Orton shelled out an impressive $1000 to a fan for leveling up his avatar in the much-lauded video game, Elden Ring.

Created by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Elden Ring is an action RPG that has received widespread recognition and interest.

The stream indicated that Orton was finding the initial stages of the game particularly challenging and enlisted the help of an ardent fan. The fan, who chooses to remain anonymous, was given the job of accumulating runes for Orton's in-game persona and then entering Orton's virtual world to transfer the collected runes to him.

Opinions within the gaming community are divided over Orton's actions; some believe it compromises the principles of fair competition and personal achievement, while others are simply envious they weren't the lucky fan to benefit financially from Orton's choice.