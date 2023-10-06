WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
LA Knight Surpasses WWE Promotion to Become Top Earner in September Merchandise Sales

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

In September, LA Knight took the top spot in WWE's merchandise sales, outperforming even the company's own promotion, which came in second. This information was provided by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomic. The rankings are as follows:

  • LA Knight
  • John Cena
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Steve Austin
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Jey Uso
  • NWO
  • Roman Reigns
  • Kevin Owens.
CM Punk Loses Top Spot in AEW Merch Sales For September

CM Punk has been dethroned as the top merchandise seller for AEW after his departure. In the month of September, AEW's own brand merchandis [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2023 09:51AM

 


Tags: #wwe #la knight

