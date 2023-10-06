WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Final Build-up for Fastlane, Featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

This evening, WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The episode serves as the final lead-in to this Saturday's Fastlane premium live event.

On tonight's SmackDown, viewers can expect three bouts, highlighted by a match between United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley. While John Cena is slated to be part of the evening, WWE has not yet disclosed his role on the program.

Here's the lineup WWE has confirmed for tonight's show:

- Appearances by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest

- Cody Rhodes & Jimmy Uso will be on hand

- Tag team action with Charlotte Flair & Asuka taking on IYO SKY & Bayley

- Non-title match featuring United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley

- Dragon Lee squaring off against Austin Theory

