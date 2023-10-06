Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Final Build-up for Fastlane, Featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley

This evening, WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The episode serves as the final lead-in to this Saturday's Fastlane premium live event.

On tonight's SmackDown, viewers can expect three bouts, highlighted by a match between United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley. While John Cena is slated to be part of the evening, WWE has not yet disclosed his role on the program.

Here's the lineup WWE has confirmed for tonight's show:

- Appearances by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest

- Cody Rhodes & Jimmy Uso will be on hand

- Tag team action with Charlotte Flair & Asuka taking on IYO SKY & Bayley

- Non-title match featuring United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley

- Dragon Lee squaring off against Austin Theory