Debunking Speculation About Roman Reigns' Challenger for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

Debunking Speculation About Roman Reigns' Challenger for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel Event

Roman Reigns is set to defend his undisputed WWE Universal title at the upcoming 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE event. Despite widespread online speculation hinting at John Cena as Reigns' challenger, Dave Meltzer  clarified the situation:

"Although the promos where the Bloodline and [Paul] Heyman talk of Cena as 'the second greatest wrestler of all-time,' with the idea Reigns is the greatest and a play off Cena’s WWE tag line of being the greatest, and Cena also at this point scheduled for Crown Jewel, it was confirmed to us that Reigns vs. Cena is not the match planned for the show."

