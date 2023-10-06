Mick Foley Discusses Why He Never Joined WWE or IMPACT Wrestling's Creative Teams

While Mick Foley is often hailed as a trailblazing creative force in the world of wrestling, he has never formally joined the creative team of any major wrestling organization.

In a recent installment of Foley is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer delved into why he never took on a more prominent role in the creative departments of WWE or IMPACT Wrestling.

Foley shared his insights, stating,

“With WWE, I didn’t — Clint Eastwood said in Magnum Force, ‘A man’s got to know his limitations,’ and my limitations would include not spending any extraordinary amount of time with Mr. McMahon. I love Vince, but I don’t think I could operate. He has a certain way of motivating people, and like Al Snow said on Wrestlers, ‘A pat on the back is two feet higher than a kick in the ass.’ I always responded better to the pat on the back, and Vince is more of a kick in the ass type of guy.”

On the subject of IMPACT Wrestling, Foley conveyed some regrets, remarking,

“I do regret that I did not get more involved with TNA on the creative end. Yeah, I should have. I did used to have some good ideas storyline-wise. I don’t think I’ve had one in a very long time though. So that would be the reason. My son would just come up — when he worked for the WWE and especially when he worked really closely with the talent NXT on their promos, he could just come up with idea after idea, but I stopped having those ideas a while ago.”