The Chicago Bears have confirmed the death of NFL Hall of Fame legend Dick Butkus, who was 80 years old. The team revealed that Butkus died peacefully in his sleep.

Wrestling enthusiasts might remember Butkus for his role as a special guest referee during the WrestleMania 2 battle royal. This unique contest occurred in the Chicago leg of the event and showcased NFL athletes, eventually being won by Andre The Giant.

Throughout his notable nine-year tenure with the Bears, Butkus accumulated, five first-team All-Pro honors. eight trips to the Pro Bowl. In tribute to his extraordinary career in football, Butkus was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1979.

WNS extends our deepest and heartfelt condolences.