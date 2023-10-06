Former WWE NXT Wrestler Joins MLW's Women's Featherweight Division

Sloane Jacobs, an ex-NXT star, is reportedly set to enter the women's featherweight division of Major League Wrestling (MLW), according to a recent scoop from Fightful Select.
After parting ways with WWE last November, Jacobs has made appearances on ROH television and also had a stint in AEW in 2021. She also earned acclaim for her performance in the Monster Factory series on Apple TV+, where she was known by her indie moniker, The Notorious Mimi. Furthermore, she is skilled in the martial art of taekwondo.
⚡ Nikki Bella to Reprise Hosting Role on USA Network's Barmaggedon Show
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set to make a comeback on the USA Network's reality show, Barmaggedon. The show features celebrities going [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 05, 2023 07:13PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com