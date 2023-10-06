WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE NXT Wrestler Joins MLW's Women's Featherweight Division

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2023

Sloane Jacobs, an ex-NXT star, is reportedly set to enter the women's featherweight division of Major League Wrestling (MLW), according to a recent scoop from Fightful Select.

After parting ways with WWE last November, Jacobs has made appearances on ROH television and also had a stint in AEW in 2021. She also earned acclaim for her performance in the Monster Factory series on Apple TV+, where she was known by her indie moniker, The Notorious Mimi. Furthermore, she is skilled in the martial art of taekwondo.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #wwe #nxt

