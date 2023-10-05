Nikki Bella to Reprise Hosting Role on USA Network's Barmaggedon Show

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set to make a comeback on the USA Network's reality show, Barmaggedon.
The show features celebrities going head-to-head in pub activities at Blake Shelton's Tennessee-based bar. Nikki Bella, who has clinched multiple championships in WWE, will rejoin the series as a host.
For the 2023 season of Barmaggedon, there are currently no plans to include any wrestlers as guests. Last year, the show featured appearances by Nikki Bella's sister, Brie Bella, and Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, competing in the bar games.
