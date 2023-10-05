WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki Bella to Reprise Hosting Role on USA Network's Barmaggedon Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set to make a comeback on the USA Network's reality show, Barmaggedon.

The show features celebrities going head-to-head in pub activities at Blake Shelton's Tennessee-based bar. Nikki Bella, who has clinched multiple championships in WWE, will rejoin the series as a host.

For the 2023 season of Barmaggedon, there are currently no plans to include any wrestlers as guests. Last year, the show featured appearances by Nikki Bella's sister, Brie Bella, and Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, competing in the bar games.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #nikki bella

