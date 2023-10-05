Tammy Sytch, WWE Hall of Famer, Deemed "Risk to Community" by Florida Prosecutor

A Florida prosecutor has labeled Tammy Sytch as a "risk to the community," pushing for a lengthy prison term following her DUI manslaughter charges.

Tammy Sytch, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, was apprehended and accused of DUI Manslaughter and several additional crimes after purportedly causing a fatal car crash while intoxicated on March 25, 2022, leading to the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

Shortly after her apprehension, she was released on a $225,500 bail. However, her bail was rescinded within days. Claire Metz of WESH 2 reported that Judge Karen Foxman stated the only viable option to protect the public was "complete bond revocation," ensuring Sytch would stay behind bars until her trial commences. Sytch had initially pleaded not guilty but later changed her plea to no contest in August. She is scheduled for sentencing on November 27th, and the prosecution is pushing for a 26-year term behind bars.

According to PWInsider, Florida lawyer RJ Larizza has submitted a sentencing memorandum that labels Tammy Sytch a "risk to the community." A segment of the memorandum reads as follows:

"On August 26, 2023 the defendant entered a plea of no contest as charged to one count of DUI Manslaughter, Driving While License Suspended with Death, four counts of DUI with Damage to Person and two counts of DUI with Damage to Property.

Tamara Lynn Sytch is a danger to society as shown based on her past record and current offense. On March 25, 2022 at 8:21 pm the Defendant crashed into the vehicle of the victim, Julian Fran Lasseter, resulting in his death. The Defendant was the sole occupant and was driving a white 2012 Mercedes sedan going South near the 100 block of N Yonge Street in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Prior to the crash, the Defendant was witnessed running the red light at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Wilmette Avenue and US l, approximately I mile from the scene of the crash. Multiple cars had to slam on their breaks to avoid a collision with the Defendant. Mr. Lasseter was stationary at the traffic light in his black Kia SUV when he was rear ended by the Defendant’ s vehicle.

The crash caused Mr. Lasseter’s vehicle to also crash in to the Black GMC Yukon that was also stationary at the light and driven by Demetrios Mahairas. Mr. Mahairas’s vehicle had three passengers. Mr. Lasseter succumbed to his injuries shortly after the crash.

When law enforcement spoke to the Defendant at the hospital, she stated that she was unaware that she was involved in a crash and advised that she remembered making leftover burritos in her kitchen and that she drank some vodka, but could not say how much. The Defendant stated that vodka was her “go to” and she recalled leaving the house to go to Wawa for gas and then possibly to a 7-Eleven on the beach side in search for iced tea.

A rotisserie chicken, tumbler style cup, and open bottle of Grey Goose Vodka was located in the Defendant’s front passenger seat after the crash. The Defendant’s blood was drawn at the hospital for medical purposes on March 25, 2022 at 9:20 pm, just under an hour after the offense.

The Defendant’s blood was drawn by law enforcement on March 26, 2022 at 12:20 AM, approximately 4 hours after the crash. FDLE Analyst Ryan Warner performed the conversion of the medical blood to a legal blood amount and opined that just under an hour after the crash the Defendant’s blood alcohol content was between a .32 and .36.

Analyst Warner also analyzed the legal blood drawn by law enforcement approximately 4 hours after the crash and found the Defendant’ s blood alcohol content to be a .280 at 12:20 am on March 26th and that the Defendant’s blood contained the active ingredient, active metabolite and inactive metabolite of cannabis.

The Defendant was arrested on May 6, 2022. Prior to her arrest, the Daytona Beach Police Department generated a report from May 5, 2022 in which the Defendant was located on the sidewalk in front of 550 Seabreeze Boulevard unable to provide her name and date of birth. The Defendant could not advise how much alcohol she had consumed and indicated she could not get home. The Defendant could not stand up without help, could not walk, had slurred speech and constant nystagmus.

The Defendant was taken into custody and transported to Halifax Health for treatment under a Marchman act. At a hearing on May 13, 2022, the Court found that the Defendant poses a threat of harm to the community and held her no bond pursuant to 907.041"