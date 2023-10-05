AEW Dynamite Experiences Drop in Ratings and Viewership Amid MLB Wildcard Clash and TBS Timing Mishap

SportsTVRatings has reported that the October 5th installment of AEW Dynamite pulled in 800,000 viewers, marking a 6% drop from last week's figure of 855,000. Additionally, the key demographic rating dipped slightly, registering at 0.28.

AEW Dynamite had to contend with significant competition as it aired against the MLB Wildcard playoff game featuring the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, which garnered a robust 3,238,000 viewers. Contributing to AEW's decreased numbers was an incorrect 4pm start time listing by TBS, likely impacting DVR recordings.

Making his first scheduled appearance on AEW since his unexpected debut at WrestleDream was WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland.