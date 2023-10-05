WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Experiences Drop in Ratings and Viewership Amid MLB Wildcard Clash and TBS Timing Mishap

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

SportsTVRatings has reported that the October 5th installment of AEW Dynamite pulled in 800,000 viewers, marking a 6% drop from last week's figure of 855,000. Additionally, the key demographic rating dipped slightly, registering at 0.28.

AEW Dynamite had to contend with significant competition as it aired against the MLB Wildcard playoff game featuring the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, which garnered a robust 3,238,000 viewers. Contributing to AEW's decreased numbers was an incorrect 4pm start time listing by TBS, likely impacting DVR recordings.

Making his first scheduled appearance on AEW since his unexpected debut at WrestleDream was WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland. 

AEW Announces New December Date for Upcoming Collision Episode

AEW has revealed that they are expanding their live event calendar with a premiere in Erie, Pennsylvania. Scheduled for Saturday, December 2 [...]

Source: SportsTVRatings
