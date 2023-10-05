AEW Announces New December Date for Upcoming Collision Episode

AEW has revealed that they are expanding their live event calendar with a premiere in Erie, Pennsylvania. Scheduled for Saturday, December 2, the episode of Collision will take place at the Erie Insurance Arena.

WWE usually stages an annual house show at the same venue. Their most recent event was on January 21, featuring main events of Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville, attracting an audience of just over 3,200.

The Erie Insurance Arena serves as the home ground for the Erie Otters of the OHL and has a seating capacity of up to 9,300 for concert events and slightly under 7,000 for hockey matches.