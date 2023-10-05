WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces New December Date for Upcoming Collision Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

AEW has revealed that they are expanding their live event calendar with a premiere in Erie, Pennsylvania. Scheduled for Saturday, December 2, the episode of Collision will take place at the Erie Insurance Arena.

WWE usually stages an annual house show at the same venue. Their most recent event was on January 21, featuring main events of Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville, attracting an audience of just over 3,200.

The Erie Insurance Arena serves as the home ground for the Erie Otters of the OHL and has a seating capacity of up to 9,300 for concert events and slightly under 7,000 for hockey matches.

