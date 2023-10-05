WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone Hints at Possible AEW Full Gear Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

During a recent Instagram Live session Mercedes Mone was questioned about a potential appearance at AEW Full Gear. Mone, who was previously seen on camera at the All In event, hinted that she could make an appearance "if her schedule allows."

She stated: "When is that? I don’t know, I’ve got to ask my friend. A little A-E-Dub, it’s coming here to LA, I guess. Sure, if I’m free. I gotta see, I gotta check the schedule, I know we’re really busy. We’re doing a lot of things. Traveling a lot."

