Mercedes Mone Hints at Possible AEW Full Gear Appearance

During a recent Instagram Live session Mercedes Mone was questioned about a potential appearance at AEW Full Gear. Mone, who was previously seen on camera at the All In event, hinted that she could make an appearance "if her schedule allows."
She stated: "When is that? I don’t know, I’ve got to ask my friend. A little A-E-Dub, it’s coming here to LA, I guess. Sure, if I’m free. I gotta see, I gotta check the schedule, I know we’re really busy. We’re doing a lot of things. Traveling a lot."
⚡ WWE Had Ideas for a Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre Tag Team
Before his unexpected departure as part of a sweeping WWE talent layoff affecting both the main roster and NXT, Matt Riddle had been teamed [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 05, 2023 02:05PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com