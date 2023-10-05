WWE Had Ideas for a Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre Tag Team

Before his unexpected departure as part of a sweeping WWE talent layoff affecting both the main roster and NXT, Matt Riddle had been teamed up with Drew McIntyre in a tag team on Raw.

Days prior to his release, Riddle was involved in a contentious incident at JFK Airport on September 9. He accused a Port Authority police officer of sexual assault, a matter that is currently under investigation. Video footage was also made public, which seemingly showed Riddle in an inebriated state at the airport while waiting for his flight.

WrestleVotes revealed today that WWE had considerable plans in store for the tag team of Riddle and McIntyre on the red brand. These plans were so advanced that various merchandise had already been produced under a unique team name.

“Prior to his departure from the company, I’m told there were significant plans for a Matt Riddle / Drew McIntyre tag team. So much so, various merchandise items were designed with the team name……. “McRiddle.” This is not a joke.”

Although Riddle's immediate future is uncertain due to an ongoing 90-day non-compete clause, reports suggest that multiple wrestling promotions and even MMA organizations are showing interest in signing him.