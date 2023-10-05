WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE NXT Viewership Hits Nearly Three-Year High For October 3

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

WWE NXT Viewership Hits Nearly Three-Year High For October 3

Tuesday's October 3, NXT episode saw its viewership skyrocket to its highest level in nearly three years, pulling in an average of 857,000 viewers. This represents a significant uptick of 35% compared to last week.

The last occasion that NXT attracted a larger audience was during 2020's Halloween Havoc event. Notably, this marks the third occasion in the past month where the show has surpassed the 800,000-viewer milestone. The timing is especially crucial as AEW Dynamite is set to air on Tuesdays starting next week, creating direct competition with the WWE program.

In terms of the key 18-49 age demographic, NXT secured a 0.22 rating, showing progress from last week's 0.18. However, this figure is still lower than the numbers recorded in mid-September. It's worth noting that the show had to contend with the MLB Wild Card playoffs for viewer attention.

WWE RAW Anticipated to Ramp Up Promotions for Upcoming NXT Episode

On October 10,  NXT and Dynamite will go head-to-head and WWE is ramping up its promotional efforts starting this Monday. The AEW Dynam [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 05, 2023 07:48AM

 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84343/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π