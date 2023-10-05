WWE NXT Viewership Hits Nearly Three-Year High For October 3

Tuesday's October 3, NXT episode saw its viewership skyrocket to its highest level in nearly three years, pulling in an average of 857,000 viewers. This represents a significant uptick of 35% compared to last week.

The last occasion that NXT attracted a larger audience was during 2020's Halloween Havoc event. Notably, this marks the third occasion in the past month where the show has surpassed the 800,000-viewer milestone. The timing is especially crucial as AEW Dynamite is set to air on Tuesdays starting next week, creating direct competition with the WWE program.

In terms of the key 18-49 age demographic, NXT secured a 0.22 rating, showing progress from last week's 0.18. However, this figure is still lower than the numbers recorded in mid-September. It's worth noting that the show had to contend with the MLB Wild Card playoffs for viewer attention.