WWE RAW Anticipated to Ramp Up Promotions for Upcoming NXT Episode

On October 10, NXT and Dynamite will go head-to-head and WWE is ramping up its promotional efforts starting this Monday. The AEW Dynamite timeslot change is because the MLB playoffs on TBS bumped Dynamite from its usual Wednesday evening slot.

Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that even though there was substantial promotion for the October 2nd NXT episode, the upcoming week would feature an even more aggressive advertising strategy for NXT on WWE Raw:

"They’re going to try. I mean, both companies are loading up. And the reason is, is for this, I mean, it’s a real competition. And I mean, the thing I expect very heavy promotion of NXT on Raw next Monday, probably the heaviest ever, because this Monday was pretty heavy. But I think next Monday will be well for sure It’ll be heavier, it’ll be probably the heaviest ever and I would expect more big roster names on that show next week. That, you know, will get announced on Monday."