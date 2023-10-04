John Cena "WWE Has Never Been Better, Even Compared to My Full-Time Days"

John Cena lauds WWE for reaching unparalleled heights, stating it's not just surviving but thriving without him.

The words came from the distinguished 16-time world champion on the latest episode of The Bump. Cena opined that WWE's current success can be attributed to its remarkable roster and robust business. He emphasized that the company has shown it can flourish, even in his absence.

"There’s never been a better time for WWE than now. With all of the things, from an administrative and business standpoint, that’s going on, from the influx of talent that we have, through the advances in recruiting that we have. We’re gaining the best, we currently field the best and our future is on an upward trajectory. I say our future because I will always consider myself part of the WWE family. It’s awesome to see. I’ve had thoughts of, what will they do without me? They will go on, and they will be fine. It really is awesome to see WWE better than it was in 2010, better than it was in 2015. It is a better place now than when it was when I was a full-time performer."