Adam Copeland Addresses Whether WWE is Upset Over His Move to AEW

During the 2023 AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, Adam Copeland, better known as Edge, surprised fans by making his inaugural appearance with AEW. Copeland spoke to SI.com about why he opted to join AEW, sharing his sentiments about his final WWE match.

“Halfway through the match with Sheamus in Toronto, I was thinking, ‘This is probably my last WWE match. I also started thinking, right then, ‘There is a great chance I retire after this.’ The WWE gave me that night, and I’ll hold it with me until I die. I was having so much fun. That was the perfect ending. And I guarantee you this–they’re not mad. I’m not mad. I’ve received so many texts from the office, from the travel department, from the talent relations department, from the music department, from the performers, from the big suits, and none of them are mad. They’re happy for me. And I’m happy. They’re going to continue to crush it, too. And I have more of an opportunity to help the entire wrestling business in AEW.”

Additionally, Copeland hinted at a potential future matchup in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom event, against Kazuchika Okada.

“I’ve never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I’ve never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I’m pretty excited by that.”