WWE Hall of Famer Foresees Exceptional Career for Jade Cargill

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2023

Ever since Jade Cargill was brought on board by WWE, the company has put considerable focus on her, delivering constant updates and featuring multiple video segments on their weekly shows. Although she has not yet made her official in-ring debut, Booker T is of the view that she will leave an enduring legacy in the wrestling world once her career comes to a close.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, the wrestling legend and former King of the Ring champion expressed his belief that Cargill has the potential to be a standout star:

“I see Jade Cargill being something very, very special,” Booker revealed. “She’s a generational talent — I really feel like she can become that. I feel like, as far as star power goes, her star can shine so bright if everything is in the right order for her to actually make that happen. She can’t do it by herself, [but] she definitely has to be instrumental in making something like that happen.”

