Matt Riddle Speaks Out After Resurfaced Allegation of Inappropriate Behavior

Matt Riddle, who was recently released from WWE this past September along with several other performers, has found himself back in the spotlight. A report suggests that the wrestler had "exhausted too many opportunities" during his tenure with WWE.

A previously unpublicized allegation of sexual misconduct against Riddle has been brought to light by journalist David Bixenspan. The incident reportedly took place in 2016, where Riddle is said to have changed his clothes in the women's locker room during a show. Independent wrestler Malia Hosaka, who was present at the time, recounts the situation as follows:

“We were all in there, our show was going on. I didn’t know who he was, but I was sitting with my feet propped up and eyes closed. When I opened them[,] he was on my right stripped down to his underwear and I got mad at the lack of respect from today’s generation. For him to come into the locker room to change while the women had the room[,] and to strip down and change was disrespectful.

“There was a bathroom down the hall that fans couldn’t get to that he could have used. [In m]y generation[,] the men and women respected each other enough to at least ask if it was ok or to ask for privacy. It pissed me off[,] and then his attitude that he had underwear on and that it wasn’t a big deal pissed me off more[,] so I told him how I felt about the lack of respect.”

When reached for comment, Matt Riddle downplayed the situation, stating:

“The PWX thing wasn’t even an incident[,]” claimed Riddle via text message. “[T]here was only one locker room (which isn’t uncommon on the indies unfortunately) [and] the promoter told me to change in there[,] so I did. Malia confronted me on my way out, I explained that the promoter told me to go change in there and she talked to the promoter and that was the end of it.”

However, Bixenspan's article counters Riddle's claim, stating that sources familiar with PWX shows indicate that there were typically two locker rooms available, especially when women were participating, and the venue itself had multiple spare rooms.