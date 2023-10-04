WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle Announces His Next Major Career Step Following WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2023

Subsequent to his WWE departure, Matt Riddle has garnered significant attention from other wrestling organizations and even MMA companies keen on signing him. He has also hinted at an upcoming announcement regarding his future plans.

Prior to his exit from WWE, Riddle was embroiled in controversy involving an incident at JFK Airport on September 9. He publicly accused a Port Authority police officer of sexual assault via social media, and an investigation is currently underway. TMZ has released a video allegedly showing a seemingly intoxicated Riddle at the airport, available for viewing here.

Riddle has also announced via his Instagram stories that he will be introducing his own cannabis strain, which will be marketed under his "Riddle OG" brand.


Tags: #wwe #matt riddle #riddle og

