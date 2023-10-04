Matt Riddle Announces His Next Major Career Step Following WWE Exit

Subsequent to his WWE departure, Matt Riddle has garnered significant attention from other wrestling organizations and even MMA companies keen on signing him. He has also hinted at an upcoming announcement regarding his future plans.

Prior to his exit from WWE, Riddle was embroiled in controversy involving an incident at JFK Airport on September 9. He publicly accused a Port Authority police officer of sexual assault via social media, and an investigation is currently underway. TMZ has released a video allegedly showing a seemingly intoxicated Riddle at the airport, available for viewing here.

Riddle has also announced via his Instagram stories that he will be introducing his own cannabis strain, which will be marketed under his "Riddle OG" brand.