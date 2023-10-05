Matches For Next Week's Tuesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW has unveiled a revised match card for their special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite, airing next week on TBS. Here's a look at the new lineup:
- AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
- AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida
- Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
- Jay White vs. Hangman Page
- Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
