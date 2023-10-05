WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matches For Next Week's Tuesday's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

AEW has unveiled a revised match card for their special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite, airing next week on TBS. Here's a look at the new lineup:

- AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

- AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley

- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida

- Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

- Jay White vs. Hangman Page

- Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Christian Cage Rejects Adam Copeland's Offer for Final Tag Team Run on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland proposed a final tag team stint with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite, an idea that Cage unequivocally rejected. During the main [...]

