Christian Cage Rejects Adam Copeland's Offer for Final Tag Team Run on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2023

Adam Copeland proposed a final tag team stint with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite, an idea that Cage unequivocally rejected. During the main event, the freshly signed AEW talent took the mic to discuss his arrival in the promotion and predicted that Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus would eventually abandon Cage.

Copeland extended the invitation for a last hurrah as a team, hinting at future bouts against FTR, the Young Bucks, and others. Cage initially embraced Copeland, only to tell him to "go f**k yourself" before retreating to join Wayne and Luchasaurus.


