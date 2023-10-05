Christian Cage Rejects Adam Copeland's Offer for Final Tag Team Run on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland proposed a final tag team stint with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite, an idea that Cage unequivocally rejected. During the main event, the freshly signed AEW talent took the mic to discuss his arrival in the promotion and predicted that Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus would eventually abandon Cage.

Copeland extended the invitation for a last hurrah as a team, hinting at future bouts against FTR, the Young Bucks, and others. Cage initially embraced Copeland, only to tell him to "go f**k yourself" before retreating to join Wayne and Luchasaurus.

Adam Copeland calls out his oldest friend, TNT Champion Christian Cage!



Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/IMOfFvtdGx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023