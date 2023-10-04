WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ilja Dragunov's WWE Main Roster Move Could Have Derailed NXT Championship Win

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2023

Ilja Dragunov's WWE Main Roster Move Could Have Derailed NXT Championship Win

Ilja Dragunov was initially set to make the leap to WWE's main roster earlier in the year before a change in plans, as revealed in a recent report.

Currently, Dragunov is making waves in WWE NXT after winning the NXT Championship from Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy on September 30. At 29, he has emerged as a standout talent in NXT throughout 2023, and his pursuit of the NXT title has been a long one. He had unsuccessfully sought the championship at events like Halloween Havoc in 2022 and the Great American Bash in 2023.

Had WWE followed through with their original plans for him, Dragunov may not have seized the NXT Championship. According to Better Wrestling Experience, he was initially set to transition to either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown earlier this year.

"Dragunov was slated for a callup earlier in the year. A lot changed. Doubt we see it anytime soon," tweeted BWE.

Earlier speculations this year had also hinted that Dragunov could join forces with Imperium upon his arrival on the main roster.

WWE Hall of Famer Foresees Exceptional Career for Jade Cargill

Ever since Jade Cargill was brought on board by WWE, the company has put considerable focus on her, delivering constant updates and featurin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 04, 2023 02:05PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ilja dragunov

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84332/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π