Ilja Dragunov's WWE Main Roster Move Could Have Derailed NXT Championship Win

Ilja Dragunov was initially set to make the leap to WWE's main roster earlier in the year before a change in plans, as revealed in a recent report.

Currently, Dragunov is making waves in WWE NXT after winning the NXT Championship from Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy on September 30. At 29, he has emerged as a standout talent in NXT throughout 2023, and his pursuit of the NXT title has been a long one. He had unsuccessfully sought the championship at events like Halloween Havoc in 2022 and the Great American Bash in 2023.

Had WWE followed through with their original plans for him, Dragunov may not have seized the NXT Championship. According to Better Wrestling Experience, he was initially set to transition to either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown earlier this year.

"Dragunov was slated for a callup earlier in the year. A lot changed. Doubt we see it anytime soon," tweeted BWE.

Earlier speculations this year had also hinted that Dragunov could join forces with Imperium upon his arrival on the main roster.