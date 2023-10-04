WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
This Week's WWE SmackDown to Feature RAW Stars Ahead of Fastlane Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2023

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to be a unique blend, as it will include stars from Raw. Serving as the final episode before Saturday's Fastlane premium live event, this SmackDown promises high stakes with John Cena making his first TV match appearance since WrestleMania 39.

WWE has announced that both Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are slated to make appearances on the show, setting the stage for their Undisputed Tag Team Title bout against The Judgment Day at Fastlane.

Currently, a singles match between Dragon Lee and Austin Theory is the only confirmed bout for the evening.

PWInsider reports that several WWE Raw talents are expected to be present at SmackDown, although it remains uncertain who will make an on-screen appearance and who will only be part of a dark match. Additionally, Alpha Academy is on the schedule to appear.

