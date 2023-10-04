Mick Foley Says Current WWE Scene Echoes the Attitude Era

In a recent episode of Foley Is Pod, wrestling legend Mick Foley shared his thoughts on how today's WWE landscape evokes memories of the Attitude Era.

Mick Foley on watching WWE again:

“I have started watching again, I have to tell you, I really find Raw enjoyable. I think Triple H deserves a lot of [credit] — and no that’s not a sign that I want to go back there under a contract, just because I’m complimenting Triple H. I think they’ve got some great long-term storylines going on. I think they’re adding great talent and it reminds me of like, late 1999, specifically early 2000.”

Regarding the similarities:

“When we had, I think a 10-man tag team match in Dallas and it was just like, from beginning to end, it was just a phenomenal reaction. It was like everybody in that ring was over. So, WWE and its roster are kind of reminding me of those days, because there are a lot of characters that are working well.”