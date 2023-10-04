WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Says Current WWE Scene Echoes the Attitude Era

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2023

Mick Foley Says Current WWE Scene Echoes the Attitude Era

In a recent episode of Foley Is Pod, wrestling legend Mick Foley shared his thoughts on how today's WWE landscape evokes memories of the Attitude Era. 

Mick Foley on watching WWE again:

“I have started watching again, I have to tell you, I really find Raw enjoyable. I think Triple H deserves a lot of [credit] — and no that’s not a sign that I want to go back there under a contract, just because I’m complimenting Triple H. I think they’ve got some great long-term storylines going on. I think they’re adding great talent and it reminds me of like, late 1999, specifically early 2000.”

Regarding the similarities:

“When we had, I think a 10-man tag team match in Dallas and it was just like, from beginning to end, it was just a phenomenal reaction. It was like everybody in that ring was over. So, WWE and its roster are kind of reminding me of those days, because there are a lot of characters that are working well.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
