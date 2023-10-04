WWE Legend Eric Bischoff Reveals the Root of Goldberg and Jericho's WCW Discord

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff delved into the turbulent rapport between Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho during their time at WCW. Bischoff candidly discussed the undercurrents of their discord, attributing it to a lack of mutual respect and insecurities.

"Jericho doesn't take sh*t from anybody. I think at his core, I don't think Chris wants to fight anybody or is a fighter by choice, but it doesn't mean he's not good at it. I think Bill disrespected Chris. I know he did and Chris wasn't gonna tolerate that," Bischoff revealed. He speculated that Goldberg's intimidation towards Jericho stemmed not from physical fear, but from being overshadowed by Jericho's talents and in-ring capabilities.

"It's just lack of respect and insecurity on Bill's part. When I say insecurity, I mean as a performer, because let's face it, Bill was still really new at this point," Bischoff continued. He emphasized that Goldberg was still a rookie in the wrestling world, constantly learning, and his insecurities surfaced when faced with a seasoned professional like Jericho.

"Chris was a great guy is a great guy to this day, and so is Bill, but that doesn't mean that there weren't insecurities at this point in Bill's career," Bischoff added. He stressed that Goldberg was not prepared to adapt his wrestling style to meet the expectations of a program with Jericho, either consciously or subconsciously.