WWE RAW Sees Ratings Boost Before Fastlane On October 2

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw viewership figures have been released. As reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the latest episode garnered an average of 1.511 million viewers on USA Network, showing an increase from the previous week's 1.465 million.
In the key 18-49 demographic, the average rating climbed to 0.48, a rise from last week's 0.41.
Serving as the final episode before Fastlane, the program faced stiff competition from an NFL game broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which was the night's standout event.
⚡ Revised Match Card for Next Week's WWE RAW: Tegan Nox Set to Finally Receive Her Opportunity
Becky Lynch was initially slated to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox in tonight's WWE RAW episode. However, due to a me [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 03, 2023 07:46AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com