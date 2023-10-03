Revised Match Card for Next Week's WWE RAW: Tegan Nox Set to Finally Receive Her Opportunity

Becky Lynch was initially slated to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox in tonight's WWE RAW episode. However, due to a medical issue stemming from an injury she suffered at the hands of Tiffany Stratton during NXT No Mercy last Saturday, the match has been postponed to next Monday's RAW.

In other news, a showdown between Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez is also on the cards for next week. The two wrestlers ignited a massive brawl at the beginning of tonight's RAW, setting the stage for their upcoming clash. Additionally, a Viking Rules match featuring Kofi Kingston and Ivar is set to unfold, adding another chapter to the ongoing feud between The New Day and The Viking Raiders.

Here's the revised lineup for the next week's Monday Night RAW:

- NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tegan Nox

- Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

- Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez



