WWE Reveals Updated Fastlane Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2023

Following this week's episode of Raw, WWE has refreshed the match card for the upcoming Fastlane event. The show is scheduled to go live on October 7th from Indianapolis, Indiana, and will be available for streaming on both Peacock and WWE Network.

- Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

- Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

- Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

- Tag Team Clash: John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

- Six-Man Tag Team Bout: The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Tags: #wwe #fastlane #raw #smackdown

