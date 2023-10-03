Johnny Gargano Makes Surprise Return to WWE Raw, Saves Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to WWE Raw, coming to the aid of Tommaso Ciampa after Ciampa suffered a loss to Gunther in a WWE Intercontinental Championship match. Gargano thwarted an additional attack on Ciampa from Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, marking the duo's first reunion since November 2021.

Following the bout, Vinci and Kaiser descended upon the ring with the intention of attacking Ciampa. Gargano quickly ran down the ramp and neutralized Vinci and Kaiser. As they geared up for a double kick on Vinci, Raw's broadcast abruptly ended. This marks Gargano's first appearance back since sustaining a re-injury to his shoulder. His most recent match before this was against Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver in April.