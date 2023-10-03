WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Johnny Gargano Makes Surprise Return to WWE Raw, Saves Tommaso Ciampa

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2023

Johnny Gargano Makes Surprise Return to WWE Raw, Saves Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to WWE Raw, coming to the aid of Tommaso Ciampa after Ciampa suffered a loss to Gunther in a WWE Intercontinental Championship match. Gargano thwarted an additional attack on Ciampa from Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, marking the duo's first reunion since November 2021.

Following the bout, Vinci and Kaiser descended upon the ring with the intention of attacking Ciampa. Gargano quickly ran down the ramp and neutralized Vinci and Kaiser. As they geared up for a double kick on Vinci, Raw's broadcast abruptly ended. This marks Gargano's first appearance back since sustaining a re-injury to his shoulder. His most recent match before this was against Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver in April.

Rhea Ripley Returns to WWE Raw After Nearly a Month Off-Air, Confronts Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley made a return to WWE RAW last night, marking her first appearance on the program in almost four weeks. She was last seen on the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 03, 2023 07:37AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #johnny gargano #diy #tommaso ciampa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84311/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π