Rhea Ripley Returns to WWE Raw After Nearly a Month Off-Air, Confronts Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley made a return to WWE RAW last night, marking her first appearance on the program in almost four weeks. She was last seen on the September 11 episode, where she was taken out by Nia Jax. In the opening segment of Raw, Ripley stormed the ring and launched an attack on Jax, who managed to retreat backstage.

Subsequent to the confrontation, Ripley summoned the Judgment Day faction to the ring, but only Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio responded. Priest emphasized that he still held his titles and his Money in the Bank briefcase, while noting that Dominik had lost the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy. Ripley then informed Dominik that he would have a rematch for the title on the next episode of NXT, cautioning him to either win the title back or not come home.