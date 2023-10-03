Ric Flair Declines WWE Storyline Featuring Illegitimate Son, Citing Concern for Real-Life Sons

In a conversation with WSI, Val Venis spoke about how WWE had considered introducing Shane Sewell—a wrestler he had tagged with on the indie circuit and in Puerto Rico—as Ric Flair's fictional son.

Flair, however, turned down the pitch, concerned about how it might impact his real-life relationship with his sons, David and Reid. "From what I gather, the storyline was being developed and then presented to Ric, who then declined, stating it would be unfair to his actual sons, which led to the concept being scrapped," said Venis.

Venis also mentioned that the proposed character of Shane Sewell would be portrayed as a child who had been emotionally and financially neglected by his father, Ric Flair. "The storyline was that Shane never received any form of support from Ric. I was then supposed to assist Shane in a match, leading to a feud between Shane and Flair," Venis added.