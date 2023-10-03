WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ric Flair Declines WWE Storyline Featuring Illegitimate Son, Citing Concern for Real-Life Sons

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2023

Ric Flair Declines WWE Storyline Featuring Illegitimate Son, Citing Concern for Real-Life Sons

In a conversation with WSI, Val Venis spoke about how WWE had considered introducing Shane Sewell—a wrestler he had tagged with on the indie circuit and in Puerto Rico—as Ric Flair's fictional son.

Flair, however, turned down the pitch, concerned about how it might impact his real-life relationship with his sons, David and Reid. "From what I gather, the storyline was being developed and then presented to Ric, who then declined, stating it would be unfair to his actual sons, which led to the concept being scrapped," said Venis.

Venis also mentioned that the proposed character of Shane Sewell would be portrayed as a child who had been emotionally and financially neglected by his father, Ric Flair. "The storyline was that Shane never received any form of support from Ric. I was then supposed to assist Shane in a match, leading to a feud between Shane and Flair," Venis added.


Tags: #wwe #ric flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84309/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π