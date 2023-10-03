WWE Unveils NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Bracket

At NXT No Mercy, WWE revealed the competitors for the upcoming NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Following that, WWE has shared the opening matchups for the first round of the competition along with the complete tournament bracket.

The inaugural matches for the first round include:

Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame

Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson

Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker

Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice

The tournament is set to begin tonight on NXT on USA Network.