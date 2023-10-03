WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Unveils NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Bracket

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2023

WWE Unveils NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Bracket

At NXT No Mercy, WWE revealed the competitors for the upcoming NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Following that, WWE has shared the opening matchups for the first round of the competition along with the complete tournament bracket.

The inaugural matches for the first round include:

  • Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame
  • Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson
  • Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker
  • Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice

The tournament is set to begin tonight on NXT on USA Network.

Trick Williams Debuts on WWE RAW Ahead of NXT Title Defense Against Dominik Mysterio

Trick Williams made his inaugural appearance on WWE RAW this Monday, just before his upcoming title defense against Dominik Mysterio. The fr [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 03, 2023 07:42AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #womens breakout tournament

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84314/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π