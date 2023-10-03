WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Trick Williams Debuts on WWE RAW Ahead of NXT Title Defense Against Dominik Mysterio

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2023

Trick Williams Debuts on WWE RAW Ahead of NXT Title Defense Against Dominik Mysterio

Trick Williams made his inaugural appearance on WWE RAW this Monday, just before his upcoming title defense against Dominik Mysterio. The freshly crowned NXT North American Champion was featured in a backstage segment on Monday's broadcast, where he started discussing his forthcoming title match against Dom scheduled for the next NXT episode. His comments were interrupted when Dominik Mysterio, along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, made an appearance. Mysterio warned Williams to refrain from mentioning his name, to which Williams had a sharp retort.

Williams secured the NXT North American Championship from Dominik this past Saturday at NXT No Mercy.


Tags: #wwe #raw #trick williams

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84313/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π