Trick Williams Debuts on WWE RAW Ahead of NXT Title Defense Against Dominik Mysterio

Trick Williams made his inaugural appearance on WWE RAW this Monday, just before his upcoming title defense against Dominik Mysterio. The freshly crowned NXT North American Champion was featured in a backstage segment on Monday's broadcast, where he started discussing his forthcoming title match against Dom scheduled for the next NXT episode. His comments were interrupted when Dominik Mysterio, along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, made an appearance. Mysterio warned Williams to refrain from mentioning his name, to which Williams had a sharp retort.

Williams secured the NXT North American Championship from Dominik this past Saturday at NXT No Mercy.