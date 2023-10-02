John Cena Ponders the Future of His WWE Career

John Cena, who made his main roster debut against Kurt Angle in 2002, is contemplating the future of his illustrious wrestling career.

During an interview with Namastey India Special, Cena, who was in India for the Superstar Spectacle, opened up about the impact of aging on his wrestling career and his gratitude for being able to visit India:

'I'm leaning towards 50, and I don’t know how much longer I will be physically able to do it. I haven’t been here since 2006, this is the first time I’ve performed here and as my career hits the 21-year-old mark, I didn’t know if I was gonna have another chance. People talk about wanting to win championships, I just wanna spread the excitement that is WWE around the world and for me to call it a career without stopping in India would not have been right so I’m very very glad to be here. It means so much to me.'