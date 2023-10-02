WWE Response to Adam Copeland Making His AEW Debut

Fightful Select has provided further details regarding Adam Copeland's transition to AEW, particularly regarding certain elements of his character and presentation. The report revealed that WWE never owned exclusive rights to his well-known theme song by Alter Bridge. Meanwhile, the iconic "You think you know me" opening line has been freshly recorded for his AEW debut.

Interestingly, some within AEW were caught off guard to discover that the "Rated R Superstar" trademark, once owned by WWE, had expired, enabling Copeland to adopt the nickname in his new wrestling home.

According to WWE insiders, Copeland departed from the company on amicable terms and would be open to a return should he choose to. The general sentiment within WWE is overwhelmingly positive, with most being "happy for him" in his new career direction.