Preview For Final WWE RAW Before Fastlane

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2023

The stage is set for Fastlane as WWE Raw goes live tonight from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

This evening's broadcast serves as the final Raw episode before Saturday's Fastlane event.

Scheduled to appear are notable superstars like WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, as well as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

For tonight's episode, WWE has revealed the following lineup:

- NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox

- Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

- Ivar vs. Xavier Woods

- Damian Priest to make an appearance on Miz TV

- Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax

- Contract signing for the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther & Tommaso Ciampa

Tags: #wwe #raw #fastlane

