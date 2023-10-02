Kevin Nash Addresses Rumors of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's Marital Struggles

On a recent episode of his podcast Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who is a close friend of Triple H, dispelled the online gossip suggesting that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are headed for divorce.

Nash recounted how he found out about the rumor:

"my phone blew up because I guessed it must have come out around three or 4:00. My phone blows up. And I'm thinking, Oh, God, who died?.... Wrestling news or whatever, I'm opening it up. I haven't talked to Paul in a week. So I'm thinking like, well, I don't know. I'm pretty sure if the divorce was considered to be filed, it might have been something we talked about. I guess that was more important at that point, So I texted Paul. I said, ‘You okay? Everything all right? I’m here if you need anything.’ He’s just like, ‘What’s happening in my life?’ I said, ‘Social media says that you’re splitting with Stephanie and you guys are getting a divorce.’ He responds to me, ‘F**k it, I wish somebody would have told me that before I get dragged to this JV football game and my girls’ f***ing cheerleading!'"

He added, ‘I just love to find out about what's going on in my life through the internet.’ And I'm sure that probably that would upset me because he finally probably has a day off where he's it's family time and it's just like, ‘No, man.’ It's like some trolls got to fuck with you on your on your off day. He's going to see his daughter in the game. Cheering in the game. Steph, probably that morning, said, ‘You're going to go into that shithole today. Are you going to come to the game, Paul?’ And yeah. And then you got to deal with life in the public eye, right? I mean, what are you going to do?"