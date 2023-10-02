Adam Copeland Yearned For Expanded Role in WWE, Cites Drifting Apart from the Company

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, widely recognized as Edge, took to his Twitter account to make a significant announcement about his professional journey.

He confirmed that he has parted ways with WWE and will now be a full-time performer for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

During a subsequent AEW media scrum, Copeland and Tony Khan revealed that fans can expect to see him weekly on various AEW shows. The wrestling star is slated to appear on this week's AEW Dynamite, the upcoming Collision on Saturday, and the special Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, which will compete directly with NXT.

Adam Copeland shared a heartfelt statement on social media about his transition. In his own words: